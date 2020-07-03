New Beach Reach app lets you check beach traffic before you head out



The Berkeley-Charleston-Dorchester Council of Governments has launched a new beach traffic monitoring app in conjunction with the City of Isle of Palms, the Town of Sullivan’s Island, the City of Folly Beach and the Town of Mount Pleasant just in time for peak beach season.





The new app, Beach Reach, available on iOS and Android, gives you easy access to live traffic camera feeds using an array of traffic cameras and links to private-sector cameras. The app was developed in partnership with local tech firm netGALAXYstudios.





Beach Reach gives users the ability to see traffic heading to and from Folly Beach, Isle of Palms and Sullivan’s Island, as well as information about beach parking, access, policies and more.



Of course, state officials are urging folks to stay away from crowded beaches this Fourth of July weekend to prevent the spread of COVID-19. So maybe just use it this holiday to gawk at the mobs as they move toward the waves and strategize your next beach adventure.





“We want to use technology such as the Beach Reach app to help eliminate some of the hassle when it comes to traffic congestion,” said BCDCOG Executive Director Ron Mitchum. “Streamlining and simplifying this information is a great way to increase awareness about what’s happening on the roadways and at the beach before the first step out of the door, and that is more important than ever when taking social distancing into consideration.”





The app is available now, and Mitchum has said that updates adding new features and functions could be a possibility in the future.

