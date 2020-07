Before You Go: 1,558 more cases of coronavirus; How Dr. Fauci and other experts deal with COVID-19 risk in their daily lives; and more

click to enlarge Photo by Paul Matheson on Unsplash

DHEC announced another 1,558 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 deaths. Thursday marked the ninth consecutive day South Carolina has counted over 1,000 new coronavirus cases.The percent of positive cases was at 20.7 percent, an almost four percent increase.As of 3:03 p.m. July 3, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:Positive tests in S.C.: 41,413 (+1,558 new positive cases since July 2)Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 4,881 (+267)Negative tests in S.C.: 396,134Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 787 (+10)