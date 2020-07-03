Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Friday, July 3, 2020

Before You Go: 1,558 more cases of coronavirus; How Dr. Fauci and other experts deal with COVID-19 risk in their daily lives; and more

41,413 cases in South Carolina

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Jul 3, 2020 at 4:08 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY PAUL MATHESON ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Paul Matheson on Unsplash
COVID-19 update: DHEC announced another 1,558 new cases of COVID-19 today and 10 deaths. Thursday marked the ninth consecutive day South Carolina has counted over 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

The percent of positive cases was at 20.7 percent, an almost four percent increase.

As of 3:03 p.m. July 3, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

Positive tests in S.C.: 41,413 (+1,558 new positive cases since July 2)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 4,881 (+267)
Negative tests in S.C.: 396,134
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 787 (+10)

What we're reading:
- The Atlantic: The 3 Weeks That Changed Everything
- Washington Post: How Fauci, 5 other health specialists deal with COVID-19 risks in their everyday lives (Includes South Carolina's state epidemiologist, Dr. Linda Bell.)
- The Atlantic: When the Fourth of July Was a Black Holiday
- The Verge: This isn’t a COVID-19 wave — it’s a tsunami
- The Atlantic: Watching Hamilton Is Like Opening a Time Capsule

The rest from the City Paper:
- New Beach Reach app lets you check beach traffic before you head out
- Sarah's Dumps shifts from pop-ups with over 1,000 weekly dumpling deliveries
- Downtown lawns host artists' creations in Yard Work
- Black SC farmers fight to uproot racial disparities in the industry

