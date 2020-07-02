The Agenda: COVID-19 cases could overwhelm SC contact tracers; Sullivan's Island requires masks

click to enlarge
More COVID-19 hospitalizations than contact tracers can handle.
-
Photo by Daan Stevens on Unsplash
On Wednesday, South Carolina health officials reported more hospitalizations from COVID-19 than contact tracers could handle. State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said in a press conference "We could see cases rise to the levels none of us could have previously imagined." Source: Bluffton Today
Pandemic attributed to boom for local food.
One of the few silver linings to the pandemic is a surge in demand for local food products. Source: SC Public Radio
Police release audio from protests and riot.
On Wednesday, the Charleston Police Department released 6.5 hours of audio from the protests and riot that broke out on May 30. Source: P&C
COVID-19 spike detected in sewage.
The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control has detected a spike in coronavirus by monitoring waste from Mount Pleasant Waterworks. It is one of eight wastewater utilities the department is tracking. Source: Live 5
Sullivan's Island requires masks.
After a unanimous Town Council vote, Sullivan's Island will require masks to be worn in businesses and outdoors if social distancing can't be followed. The penalty for not wearing a mask is a fine up to $100. Source: P&C