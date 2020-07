The Agenda: COVID-19 cases could overwhelm SC contact tracers; Sullivan's Island requires masks

click to enlarge Photo by Daan Stevens on Unsplash

On Wednesday, South Carolina health officials reported more hospitalizations from COVID-19 than contact tracers could handle. State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said in a press conference "We could see cases rise to the levels none of us could have previously imagined." Source: Bluffton Today

One of the few silver linings to the pandemic is a surge in demand for local food products. Source: SC Public Radio



On Wednesday, the Charleston Police Department released 6.5 hours of audio from the protests and riot that broke out on May 30. Source: P&C



The state's Department of Health and Environmental Control has detected a spike in coronavirus by monitoring waste from Mount Pleasant Waterworks. It is one of eight wastewater utilities the department is tracking. Source: Live 5 After a unanimous Town Council vote, Sullivan's Island will require masks to be worn in businesses and outdoors if social distancing can't be followed. The penalty for not wearing a mask is a fine up to $100. Source: P&C