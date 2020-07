Before You Go: Another 1,629 cases of COVID-19; Folly passes live music ordinance

Ruta Smith file photo

If you head out to Folly this weekend wear a mask and don't play your guitar past 9 p.m.

DHEC announced another 1,629 cases of COVID-19 today and 19 deaths. Thursday marked the ninth consecutive day South Carolina has counted over 1,000 new coronavirus cases.The percent of positive cases was at 16.9 percent for Wednesday, a 2.1 percent decrease.Positive tests in S.C.: 39,587 (+1,629 new positive cases since July 1)Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 4,614 (+244)Negative tests in S.C.: 389,665Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 777 (+19)Just in time for the Fourth of July, Folly Beach passed a noise ordinance banning live music past 9 p.m. While you're out there remember that you also need to be wearing a mask in all public spaces The New York Times : "Ghislaine Maxwell, Associate of Jeffrey Epstein, Is Arrested" ABC News : "Alabama students throwing 'COVID parties' to see who gets infected" NPR : "Green, Yellow, Orange Or Red? This New Tool Shows COVID-19 Risk In Your County" Wall Street Journal : "U.S. Seeks Large-Scale Expansion of Blood-Plasma Collection for Covid-19"