Thursday, July 2, 2020

Before You Go: Another 1,629 cases of COVID-19; Folly passes live music ordinance

Don't throw 'COVID parties,' please

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 3:00 PM

If you head out to Folly this weekend wear a mask and don't play your guitar past 9 p.m. - RUTA SMITH FILE PHOTO
  • Ruta Smith file photo
  • If you head out to Folly this weekend wear a mask and don't play your guitar past 9 p.m.
COVID-19 update: DHEC announced another 1,629 cases of COVID-19 today and 19 deaths. Thursday marked the ninth consecutive day South Carolina has counted over 1,000 new coronavirus cases.

The percent of positive cases was at 16.9 percent for Wednesday, a 2.1 percent decrease.
screen_shot_2020-07-02_at_2.13.14_pm.png

As of 2:05 p.m. July 2, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

Positive tests in S.C.: 39,587 (+1,629 new positive cases since July 1)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 4,614 (+244)
Negative tests in S.C.: 389,665
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 777 (+19)

All quiet out on Folly: Just in time for the Fourth of July, Folly Beach passed a noise ordinance banning live music past 9 p.m. While you're out there remember that you also need to be wearing a mask in all public spaces.

What we're reading:

The New York Times: "Ghislaine Maxwell, Associate of Jeffrey Epstein, Is Arrested"

ABC News: "Alabama students throwing 'COVID parties' to see who gets infected"

NPR: "Green, Yellow, Orange Or Red? This New Tool Shows COVID-19 Risk In Your County"

Wall Street Journal: "U.S. Seeks Large-Scale Expansion of Blood-Plasma Collection for Covid-19"

The rest from City Paper:
Downtown lawns host artists' creations in Yard Work
From Spike Lee to Ava DuVernay, here's what we're watching
SC schools haven't heard from 16,085 children since classes moved online
Charleston's COVID-19 spike likely to continue in coming weeks, per MUSC expert

Plus, from the archives: For a few weeks a year, fireworks are a booming business in Charleston

