Before You Go: Another 1,629 cases of COVID-19; Folly passes live music ordinance

If you head out to Folly this weekend wear a mask and don't play your guitar past 9 p.m.
DHEC announced another 1,629 cases of COVID-19 today and 19 deaths. Thursday marked the ninth consecutive day South Carolina has counted over 1,000 new coronavirus cases.
The percent of positive cases was at 16.9 percent for Wednesday, a 2.1 percent decrease.
As of 2:05 p.m. July 2, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 39,587 (+1,629 new positive cases since July 1)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 4,614 (+244)
Negative tests in S.C.: 389,665
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 777 (+19)
All quiet out on Folly:
Just in time for the Fourth of July, Folly Beach passed a noise ordinance
banning live music past 9 p.m. While you're out there remember that you also need to be wearing a mask in all public spaces
.
What we're reading:
The New York Times
: "Ghislaine Maxwell, Associate of Jeffrey Epstein, Is Arrested"
ABC News
: "Alabama students throwing 'COVID parties' to see who gets infected"
NPR
: "Green, Yellow, Orange Or Red? This New Tool Shows COVID-19 Risk In Your County"
Wall Street Journal
: "U.S. Seeks Large-Scale Expansion of Blood-Plasma Collection for Covid-19"
