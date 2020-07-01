Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Wednesday, July 1, 2020

The Agenda: Health officials ask for at-home Fourth of July celebrations; SC gas tax increases 2 cents

Roper sees 65 percent increase in COVID-19 patients in one day

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Wed, Jul 1, 2020 at 10:20 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY ANDREW SHELLEY ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Andrew Shelley on Unsplash
Celebrate America at home. State health officials are asking that people stay home for the Fourth of July holiday as cases spike in the state. They recommend home-based activities, watching firework shows from a car or tuning in to virtual events. Source: AP

Knocking on doors uncovers "traumatic" circumstances for students. An effort to contact every Charleston County K-12 student uncovered "traumatic" circumstances for many who haven't participated in online instruction. Source: City Paper

Hospital sees 65 percent increase in COVID-19 cases. Roper St. Francis reported seeing a 65 percent increase in COVID-19 in one day, with the four hospitals that make up the Roper St. Francis Healthcare seeing an additional 30 COVID-19 patients in one day. Source: WCSC

Gas tax hike. South Carolina's gas tax increases by 2 cents starting today, July 1. This is the fourth of six rate increases to the gas tax that will help pay to fix roads in the state. Source: Charlotte Observer

