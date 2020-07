The Agenda: Health officials ask for at-home Fourth of July celebrations; SC gas tax increases 2 cents

click to enlarge Photo by Andrew Shelley on Unsplash

State health officials are asking that people stay home for the Fourth of July holiday as cases spike in the state. They recommend home-based activities, watching firework shows from a car or tuning in to virtual events. Source: AP



An effort to contact every Charleston County K-12 student uncovered "traumatic" circumstances for many who haven't participated in online instruction. Source: City Paper



Roper St. Francis reported seeing a 65 percent increase in COVID-19 in one day, with the four hospitals that make up the Roper St. Francis Healthcare seeing an additional 30 COVID-19 patients in one day. Source: WCSC South Carolina's gas tax increases by 2 cents starting today, July 1. This is the fourth of six rate increases to the gas tax that will help pay to fix roads in the state. Source: Charlotte Observer