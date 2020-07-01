Before You Go: Another 1,497 cases of COVID-19; Fuel tax climbs to 24 cents per gallon; Just 2 states meet criteria for reopening

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update
: DHEC announced another 1,497 cases of COVID-19 today and 24 deaths. Wednesday marked the eighth consecutive day South Carolina has counted over 1,000 new coronavirus cases.
The percent of positive was at 19 percent for Monday, a 2.5 percent increase.
As of 5:08 p.m. July 1, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 37,809 (+1,497 new positive cases since June 30)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 4,288 (+262)
Negative tests in S.C.: 379,431
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 759 (+24)
Top Stories
:
Mask Mandates
: The start of July also meant the beginning of the mask mandate era in the Tri-county area. As of Wednesday, people in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville, Isle of Palms, Kiawah Island, Sullivan's Island and Edisto Island were required to wear masks in public spaces like retail stores and restaurants.
Motor Fuel User Fee Increase
: July 1 also brought a price increase at the gas pump. For the fourth consecutive year, South Carolina's "Motor Fuel User Fee" increased two cents, going from $0.22 to $0.24 per gallon. The fee helps support South Carolina infrastructure construction and is slated to run through 2022.
What we're reading
:
The New Yorker
: "Our Ghost Kitchen Future"
Reuters
: "China study warns of possible new 'pandemic virus' from pigs"
Vox
: "Just 2 states meet these basic criteria to reopen and stay safe"
More from the City Paper
:
- A guide to the perfect Fourth of July cookout
- Teachers raise questions over state guidelines for fall school reopenings
- Charleston RiverDogs make it official: No minor league games this year
- Geechie Boy Mill will rebrand as companies reexamine racial connotations