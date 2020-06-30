The Agenda: Much of Charleston area under mask mandates soon; More than 1,000 people hospitalized with COVID-19

click to enlarge
Mask mandates.
Mask mandates in Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Kiawah Island start tomorrow, July 1. The mask mandate on Folly Beach starts today at noon. Source: CP
1,000 hospitalized.
There are now more than 1,000 people in South Carolina hospitals with suspected or confirmed cases COVID-19. Source: AP
Mace tries to stop COVID-19 ad.
Republican congressional candidate Nancy Mace has sent cease-and-desist notices to Facebook and a Washington, D.C. political action committee for an ad that urges South Carolinians who may have come into contact with Mace to get tested for COVID-19. Source: P&C
Cadets test positive for COVID-19.
Five student athletes at the Citadel have tested positive for the coronavirus, causing the school to pause on summer workouts. Source: WCIV
Department of Aging gets audited.
An audit of the state's Department of Aging found chronically poor morale, allegations of discrimination, that they had no plans for reducing waiting lists, and they didn't distribute money correctly or provide enough oversight. Source: P&C