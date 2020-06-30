Charleston RiverDogs make it official: No minor league games this year

click to enlarge Sam Spence

A photo from an old ball game, back in 2019

The Charleston RiverDogs minor league baseball team made an official announcement about the cancellation of their 2020 season on Tuesday.With COVID-19 numbers on the rise and lingering doubts about the viability of any kind of large athletic events this year, the news didn't come as a total shock for team officials who have eagerly awaited baseball this year."Although not unexpected, the RiverDogs organization is saddened by this news," said Dave Echols, the team's general manager, in a press release. "However, our ownership and staff are hard at work to ensure that we continue to Make Fun for our fans in Charleston."The news does clear the way for the RiverDogs and other farm teams to get creative with how they use their venues over the summer."This announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment," said Minor League Baseball President and CEO Pat O’Conner.The RiverDogs have summer camps and amateur baseball exhibitions in mind for the rest of the year, and plan to put their Segra Club corporate suite to use for events."Our staff is hard at work preparing for the '21 season, which will be here before you know it," said Echols in an announcement video.