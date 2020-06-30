Before You Go: Another 1,741 cases of COVID-19; Orangeburg leaders vote to remove Confederate statue; Southern neighborhoods grapple with 'plantation' names

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update:
DHEC announced another 1,741 cases of COVID-19 today and 18 deaths. In Charleston County, 4,024 total cases and 26 deaths have been counted.
The percent of positive was at 19 percent for Monday, a 2.5 percent increase.
As of 2:50 p.m. June 30, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control
Positive tests in S.C.: 36,297 (+1,741 new positive cases since June 29)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 4,026 (+373)
Negative tests in S.C.: 371,780
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 735 (+18)
Top Stories:
Mask On:
The City of Charleston's face mask ordinance will go into effect tomorrow. The mandate requires citizens to wear a mask in some retail spaces and restaurants to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Falling Soldier:
Orangeburg City Council unanimously voted to take down a statue of a Confederate soldier and rename their city's John C. Calhoun Drive. Both measures will go in front of the S.C. state legislature, as they fall under the Heritage Act. A two-thirds vote from the state's General Assembly is needed to bring the statue down. Source: Live 5 News
What we're reading:
Associated Press:
"After Floyd, raw talk, racial reckoning among US Muslims"
Mother Jones:
"The US Government Has Always Undercounted Native Americans. But COVID Could Make the 2020 Census a Disaster."
Washington Post:
"Southern neighborhoods have been named ‘plantations’ for decades. That could be changing."
