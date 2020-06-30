Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Tuesday, June 30, 2020

Before You Go: Another 1,741 cases of COVID-19; Orangeburg leaders vote to remove Confederate statue; Southern neighborhoods grapple with 'plantation' names

City of Charleston's face mask ordinance begins tomorrow

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Jun 30, 2020 at 3:33 PM

COVID-19 update: DHEC announced another 1,741 cases of COVID-19 today and 18 deaths. In Charleston County, 4,024 total cases and 26 deaths have been counted.

The percent of positive was at 19 percent for Monday, a 2.5 percent increase.

As of 2:50 p.m. June 30, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 36,297 (+1,741 new positive cases since June 29)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 4,026 (+373)
Negative tests in S.C.: 371,780
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 735 (+18)

Top Stories:

Mask On: The City of Charleston's face mask ordinance will go into effect tomorrow. The mandate requires citizens to wear a mask in some retail spaces and restaurants to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Falling Soldier: Orangeburg City Council unanimously voted to take down a statue of a Confederate soldier and rename their city's John C. Calhoun Drive. Both measures will go in front of the S.C. state legislature, as they fall under the Heritage Act. A two-thirds vote from the state's General Assembly is needed to bring the statue down. Source: Live 5 News.

What we're reading:
Associated Press: "After Floyd, raw talk, racial reckoning among US Muslims"

Mother Jones: "The US Government Has Always Undercounted Native Americans. But COVID Could Make the 2020 Census a Disaster."

Washington Post: "Southern neighborhoods have been named ‘plantations’ for decades. That could be changing."

More from the City Paper:
- Mount Pleasant, Folly Beach, Summerville pass face mask ordinances Monday
- Bidding open for Warrior Surf auction, including two board from Jimmy Buffett
- Baby Yaga is "Going to Hell" in new video and debut EP
- DNR investigating death of 18 year old, attorney questions early details

