Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Monday, June 29, 2020

The Agenda: Record-breaking coronavirus cases; Mount Pleasant to consider mask requirement; Scott calls Trump tweet "indefensible"

Isle of Palms passed mask requirement

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Jun 29, 2020 at 10:26 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DREW HAYS ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Drew Hays on Unsplash
Record breaking cases. Since last Monday, almost 8,500 South Carolinians have tested positive for the coronavirus. On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,599 new coronavirus cases, a new single-day record. Source: AP

Get tested. Health officials on Friday said that if you should get tested if you have been to a South Carolina beach, saying you've likely come into contact with someone who had the coronavirus and was asymptomatic. Source: Charlotte Observer

Mount Pleasant considering masks. Mount Pleasant will be holding an emergency council meeting Monday to discuss a mask ordinance. Mayor Will Haynie said it wouldn't be required to wear a mask everywhere outside, but it would be required in some stores like grocery stores and pharmacies. Source: WCIV

Isle of Palms City Council passes mask requirement, Hanahan passes resolution. Isle of Palms City Council initially voted against a face mask mandate but after almost all public comments received were in favor, the island will be enacting a mask requirement starting on July 1 in retail and restaurant establishments. Hanahan did not pass a mandate however passed a resolution urging people to wear masks. Source: P&C

Sen. Scott calls Trump tweet "indefensible". On Sunday, President Donald Trump retweeted a video which featured a man shouting "white power". Senator Tim Scott went on CNN yesterday and said “Certainly the comment about white power was offensive. There’s no question, we can play politics with it or we can’t, I’m not going to. I think it’s indefensible. We should take it down.” The tweet was removed. Source: WBTW

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS