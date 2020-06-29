The Agenda: Record-breaking coronavirus cases; Mount Pleasant to consider mask requirement; Scott calls Trump tweet "indefensible"

click to enlarge
Record breaking cases.
-
Photo by Drew Hays on Unsplash
Since last Monday, almost 8,500 South Carolinians have tested positive for the coronavirus. On Saturday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control reported 1,599 new coronavirus cases, a new single-day record. Source: AP
Get tested.
Health officials on Friday said that if you should get tested if you have been to a South Carolina beach, saying you've likely come into contact with someone who had the coronavirus and was asymptomatic. Source: Charlotte Observer
Mount Pleasant considering masks.
Mount Pleasant will be holding an emergency council meeting Monday to discuss a mask ordinance. Mayor Will Haynie said it wouldn't be required to wear a mask everywhere outside, but it would be required in some stores like grocery stores and pharmacies. Source: WCIV
Isle of Palms City Council passes mask requirement, Hanahan passes resolution.
Isle of Palms City Council initially voted against a face mask mandate but after almost all public comments received were in favor, the island will be enacting a mask requirement starting on July 1 in retail and restaurant establishments. Hanahan did not pass a mandate however passed a resolution urging people to wear masks. Source: P&C
Sen. Scott calls Trump tweet "indefensible".
On Sunday, President Donald Trump retweeted a video which featured a man shouting "white power". Senator Tim Scott went on CNN yesterday and said “Certainly the comment about white power was offensive. There’s no question, we can play politics with it or we can’t, I’m not going to. I think it’s indefensible. We should take it down.” The tweet was removed. Source: WBTW