Mount Pleasant, Folly Beach, Summerville pass face mask ordinances Monday

Photo by De an Sun on Unsplash
Days after the City of Charleston passed a temporary local order mandating face masks in some public places to prevent the spread of COVID-19, several other municipalities have followed suit.
On Monday, Mount Pleasant, Summerville and Folly Beach all passed their own ordinances. Isle of Palms passed an order Friday while Hanahan and Goose Creek did not adopt mandates.
Folly Beach's ordinance takes effect on Tuesday. Mount Pleasant and Summerville's goes into effect along with the City of Charleston's on Wednesday.
Each local law varies slightly. Most provide exceptions for those with a medical concern, for those in the act of eating, and for children. Consult individual measures for specifics.
Charleston:
Masks required by employees and visitors in retail, restaurant, salon and barber shop businesses as well as public places where close interaction is unavoidable.
Folly Beach
: Masks required by everyone in all public places, including employees.
Isle of Palms
: Masks required by employees and visitors in retail, restaurant, salon and barber shop businesses as well as public places where close interaction is unavoidable.
Mount Pleasant:
Masks required in groceries and pharmacies. Employees of retail, restaurants, barber shops, salons, groceries and pharmacies required to wear masks.
Summerville:
Masks required by employees and visitors in retail, restaurant, salon and barber shop businesses as well as public places where close interaction is unavoidable.
The City of North Charleston has not passed a mask ordinance, but announced Monday that officials would deliver masks.
Health officials say wearing a face covering can greatly decrease the risk of transmission of COVID-19, which remains at record levels. However, state and county officials have not adopted widespread mask orders, favoring public advocacy.