Before You Go: 1,320 new COVID-19 cases; Scott's work on police reform; Supreme Court on abortion laws

COVID-19 updates: The state Department of Health and Environmental Control reported Monday that 1,320 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the state, with 278 coming in Charleston County alone, the highest number for any county in the state.
The percent positive rate of those confirmed today sits at 15.8 percent, down from over the weekend. About 14 percent of all inpatients currently admitted to S.C. hospitals are there for COVID-19, according to DHEC.
As of 4:20 p.m. June 29, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 34,564 (+1,320 new positive cases since June 27)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 3,653 (+278)
Negative tests in S.C.: 362,330
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 692 (+1)
and DHEC's data and projections page.
Supreme Court Strikes Down Louisiana Abortion Law, With Roberts the Deciding Vote
: The real cost of Amazon
: Tim Scott’s frustrating and fated fight for police reform: ‘This is my issue’
Grading Cam Newton's move to the Patriots