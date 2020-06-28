Charleston Together joins with Lowcountry Local First in hope to raise $100,000 for nonprofits and small businesses

click to enlarge
Lowcountry Local First (LLF) has joined Charleston Together, an initiative that will make funds available to nonprofit organizations assisting African American and underserved communities.
The fund has raised 72 percent of its $100,000 goal. LLF has joined to assist with the local business grant portion of fund usage when the goal is met, an LLF spokesperson said.
Charleston Together was started on May 31 by S.C. Sen. Marlon Kimpson and state Rep. Marvin Pendarvis, and is hosted by the Coastal Community Foundation.
“We have now partnered with two great organizations in an effort to meet the needs of the Charleston community," Kimpson said. "I am excited about the broad level of financial support we are receiving and cautiously optimistic that we will reach our goal in the next few days."
Contributions to Charleston Together can be made through the Coastal Community Foundation
's donations page, by selecting "other" in the designation field, and writing "Charleston Together Fund."
The majority of funds will go to improve community and race relations by providing resources to organizations that work with the black community and other underserved areas.
Funds left over will assist small businesses that have limited or no insurance to fully recover from damages sustained over the Memorial Day weekend.