Friday, June 26, 2020
The Agenda: Other Charleston-area towns consider mask ordinances; Wilson says Heritage Act is constitutional
States warn against traveling to S.C.
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Jun 26, 2020 at 10:22 AM
More mask ordinances?
Officials from Edisto Beach, Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant are all meeting today to consider mask ordinances. Source: Live 5
Wilson weighs in.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion that while the Heritage Act is constitutional, a two-thirds majority is not required to make changes to the law itself. Source: The State
Myrtle Beach linked to outbreaks.
As cases continue to spike in South Carolina, other states are having outbreaks – including Ohio and Kentucky, that have been tied to travel to Myrtle Beach. These states are now warning against traveling to the Palmetto State. Source: P&C
Record breaking day for cases.
Thursday was a record-breaking day for coronavirus cases both in South Carolina and nationally, with more than 36,000 new cases reported nationwide. Source: NYT
S.C. unemployment at 12 percent.
The S.C. unemployment rate has stayed at more than 12 percent for the past two months and numbers suggest June will remain high as well with almost 200,000 people collecting unemployment. Source: P&C
