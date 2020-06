The Agenda: Other Charleston-area towns consider mask ordinances; Wilson says Heritage Act is constitutional

click to enlarge Unsplash

Officials from Edisto Beach, Isle of Palms and Mount Pleasant are all meeting today to consider mask ordinances. Source: Live 5



South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson issued an opinion that while the Heritage Act is constitutional, a two-thirds majority is not required to make changes to the law itself. Source: The State



As cases continue to spike in South Carolina, other states are having outbreaks – including Ohio and Kentucky, that have been tied to travel to Myrtle Beach. These states are now warning against traveling to the Palmetto State. Source: P&C



Thursday was a record-breaking day for coronavirus cases both in South Carolina and nationally, with more than 36,000 new cases reported nationwide. Source: NYT



The S.C. unemployment rate has stayed at more than 12 percent for the past two months and numbers suggest June will remain high as well with almost 200,000 people collecting unemployment. Source: P&C