Thursday, June 25, 2020

Before You Go: 1,106 new cases of COVID-19; Cleaner pandemic air could teach us something; Minn. officers still on duty despite misconduct

Oh yeah and 1,000+ more SC COVID cases

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jun 25, 2020 at 5:01 PM

COVID-19 UPDATES: The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another 1,106 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, and eight more deaths. Charleston County has another 208 cases.

The percent-positive rate of those tested was 16.9 percent.

As of Thursday morning, 7,842 hospital beds were in use, which is a 75.4 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate.

As of 2:05 p.m. June 25, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

Positive tests in S.C.: 28,962 (+1,106 new positive cases since June 24)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 2,628 (+208)
Negative tests in S.C.: 331,410
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 691 (+8)

Better safe than ... Hurricane evacuation drills were underway today along I-26 between Charleston and Columbia. The annual hurricane lane-reversal drill helps prepare transportation workers and drivers for potential evacuations during the hurricane season. Source: SCDOT

Mandating masks? Charleston City Council will have an emergency meeting today at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a possible face mask mandate in the city. Source: City Paper

What we're reading:

The New Yorker: "The Purpose of a House"

The New York Times: "Pandemic’s Cleaner Air Could Reshape What We Know About the Atmosphere"

The Wall Street Journal: "Many Minnesota Police Officers Remain on the Force Despite Misconduct"

Vox: "How a 50-year-old report predicted America’s current racial reckoning"

The rest from City Paper:

Coconut Joe’s purchased by Charleston Sports Pub owner with plans to keep name but revamp the space
Calhoun is finally gone
Starting this Friday, Holy City Drive In presents movies at Patriots Point
Looking into the shadows with new poem by Marcus Amaker and Asiah Mae upon Calhoun's removal

