Before You Go: 1,106 new cases of COVID-19; Cleaner pandemic air could teach us something; Minn. officers still on duty despite misconduct

click to enlarge Photo by Arturo Rey on Unsplash

Today City Council will discuss a possible mask mandate in the city

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another 1,106 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, and eight more deaths. Charleston County has another 208 cases.The percent-positive rate of those tested was 16.9 percent.As of Thursday morning, 7,842 hospital beds were in use, which is a 75.4 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate.As of 2:05 p.m. June 25, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:Positive tests in S.C.: 28,962 (+1,106 new positive cases since June 24)Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 2,628 (+208)Negative tests in S.C.: 331,410Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 691 (+8)Hurricane evacuation drills were underway today along I-26 between Charleston and Columbia. The annual hurricane lane-reversal drill helps prepare transportation workers and drivers for potential evacuations during the hurricane season. Source: SCDOT



Charleston City Council will have an emergency meeting today at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a possible face mask mandate in the city. Source: City Paper The New Yorker : "The Purpose of a House" The New York Times : "Pandemic’s Cleaner Air Could Reshape What We Know About the Atmosphere" The Wall Street Journal: "Many Minnesota Police Officers Remain on the Force Despite Misconduct" Vox : "How a 50-year-old report predicted America’s current racial reckoning"