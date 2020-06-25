Before You Go: 1,106 new cases of COVID-19; Cleaner pandemic air could teach us something; Minn. officers still on duty despite misconduct

click to enlarge
Today City Council will discuss a possible mask mandate in the city
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another 1,106 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, and eight more deaths. Charleston County has another 208 cases.
The percent-positive rate of those tested was 16.9 percent.
As of Thursday morning, 7,842 hospital beds were in use, which is a 75.4 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
As of 2:05 p.m. June 25, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 28,962 (+1,106 new positive cases since June 24)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 2,628 (+208)
Negative tests in S.C.: 331,410
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 691 (+8)
Better safe than ...
Hurricane evacuation drills were underway today along I-26 between Charleston and Columbia. The annual hurricane lane-reversal drill helps prepare transportation workers and drivers for potential evacuations during the hurricane season. Source: SCDOT
Mandating masks?
Charleston City Council will have an emergency meeting today at 5:30 p.m. to discuss a possible face mask mandate in the city. Source: City Paper
— Coconut Joe’s purchased by Charleston Sports Pub owner with plans to keep name but revamp the space
— Calhoun is finally gone
— Starting this Friday, Holy City Drive In presents movies at Patriots Point
— Looking into the shadows with new poem by Marcus Amaker and Asiah Mae upon Calhoun's removal