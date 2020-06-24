Before You Go: Another 1,291 new SC cases; Calhoun statue removal pushes through most of Wednesday; Mask mandate in Columbia

click to enlarge
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced another 1,291 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, and 10 more deaths. Charleston County has another 175 cases.
The percent-positive rate of those tested was 15.8 percent.
As of Wednesday morning, 7,721 hospital beds were in use, which is a 73.6% statewide hospital bed utilization rate.
As of 2:43 p.m. June 24, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 27,842 (+1,291 new positive cases since June 23)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 2,426 (+175)
Negative tests in S.C.: 324,213
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 683 (+10)
Calhoun statue is (almost) down
: Crews began the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue just after midnight, but they were forced to work through the night after hydraulics broke on the equipment needed to remove the statue. Plaques on the statue were taken down while they waited for the equipment to be repaired. WIS News 10
Mask mandate in Columbia
: Columbia City Council passed an ordinance Tuesday requiring citizens to wear masks in commercial facilities within city limits. Mayor Tecklenburg confirmed that a mask ordinance would be considered at the emergency Charleston City Council meeting on Thursday. The State
