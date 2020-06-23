Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

TONIGHT: How to watch Charleston City Council meeting to discuss removal of Calhoun statue

Tuesday at 5 p.m.

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 3:27 PM

Charleston City Council meets today at 5 p.m. The highest-profile item on the agenda is a resolution recommending the removal of the monument to John C. Calhoun.

If you would like to call into the meeting, call 1-(929) 205-6099 with access code 912096416. Council is still meeting remotely due to COVID-19.

According to the meeting agenda, there will be a period of public comment as well, although the time for that has closed if you haven't already signed up. The resolution to remove the Calhoun statue will be the first item up for discussion after the public comment period.
Council will also discuss their appointments to the Citizen Police Advisory Council and provide an update on the city's response to COVID-19.

The City of Charleston will likely stream the meeting on YouTube and Facebook, but we'll update this post with the live video when it is available. 

