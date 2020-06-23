The Agenda: DHEC aims to increase testing by 50 percent; Council to vote on Calhoun statue tonight; Primary run-off underway

click to enlarge
DHEC increases testing.
The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced that they would increase the amount of testing they would do from 110,000 to 165,000, a 50 percent increase. Source: ABC News 4
City Council to cast vote on Calhoun.
Charleston City Council will vote on a resolution Tuesday night on whether to remove the statue of John C. Calhoun from Marion Square. If the vote isn't challenged in the courts, the statue could come down as early as Wednesday morning. Source: Charleston Currents
Election runoff.
Half of South Carolina's counties are going back to the polls for a run off, including four races in Charleston County. Source: AP, City Paper
North Charleston will draft proposal for racial bias audit.
On Monday, North Charleston officials voted to draft a proposal for a racial bias audit of their police department. They had initially started to move forward with an audit from the National Police Foundation but that was withdrawn in favor of looking at multiple firms. Source: P&C
Back-to-school preview.
AccelerateED, the task force that focuses on education bouncing back from the coronavirus, released their recommendations for getting back-to-school. Among the recommendations were cleaning schedules, getting a waiver for standardized tests, and more. Source: Live 5