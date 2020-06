Runoff elections in four Charleston-area races Tuesday

click to enlarge Sam Spence

Voters line up to cast their votes on June 9 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston

Voters in three Charleston-area state House races and one Charleston County Council district will head back to the polls on Tuesday for runoff elections.Polls are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters did not have to vote in the primary election two weeks ago today. f you voted on June 9, you must vote for the same party in the runoff, but if you did not vote then, you can vote in either party's runoff.If you have an absentee ballot, you can still turn it in by 7 p.m. when the polls close at county election headquarters. endorsed in the three state House races.The four races with runoffs are:David HerndonMark SmithJames JohnsonDeon TedderCarol TempelSpencer WetmoreRob WehrmanJesse WilliamsVisit scvotes.org to check your voter registration and see if you live in a district with a runoff.