Runoff elections in four Charleston-area races Tuesday

click to enlarge
-
Sam Spence
-
Voters line up to cast their votes on June 9 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston
Voters in three Charleston-area state House races and one Charleston County Council district will head back to the polls on Tuesday for runoff elections.
Polls are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters did not have to vote in the primary election two weeks ago today. f you voted on June 9, you must vote for the same party in the runoff, but if you did not vote then, you can vote in either party's runoff.
If you have an absentee ballot, you can still turn it in by 7 p.m. when the polls close at county election headquarters. Charleston City Paper endorsed
in the three state House races.
The four races with runoffs are:
House District 99
(Republican)
David Herndon
Mark Smith
House District 109
(Democratic)
James Johnson
Deon Tedder
House District 115
(Democratic
)
Carol Tempel
Spencer Wetmore
County Council District 3
(Democratic
)
Rob Wehrman
Jesse Williams
Visit scvotes.org
to check your voter registration and see if you live in a district with a runoff.