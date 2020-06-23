Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

Tuesday, June 23, 2020

Runoff elections in four Charleston-area races Tuesday

Three House and one County Council races

Posted by Sam Spence on Tue, Jun 23, 2020 at 6:00 AM

click to enlarge Voters line up to cast their votes on June 9 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston - SAM SPENCE
  • Sam Spence
  • Voters line up to cast their votes on June 9 at Royal Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston
Voters in three Charleston-area state House races and one Charleston County Council district will head back to the polls on Tuesday for runoff elections.

Polls are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Voters did not have to vote in the primary election two weeks ago today. f you voted on June 9, you must vote for the same party in the runoff, but if you did not vote then, you can vote in either party's runoff.

If you have an absentee ballot, you can still turn it in by 7 p.m. when the polls close at county election headquarters. Charleston City Paper endorsed in the three state House races.

The four races with runoffs are:

House District 99 (Republican)
David Herndon
Mark Smith

House District 109 (Democratic)
James Johnson
Deon Tedder

House District 115 (Democratic)
Carol Tempel
Spencer Wetmore

County Council District 3 (Democratic)
Rob Wehrman
Jesse Williams

Visit scvotes.org to check your voter registration and see if you live in a district with a runoff.

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper
  |  

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS