Before You Go: 890 new SC cases; Percent-positive rate hits new high; Protests continue downtown

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell continues to urge citizens to wear masks
Tuesday brought word of another 890 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, and 14 more deaths. Charleston County has another 207 cases.
The percent-positive rate of those tested was 17.4 percent, a new high for the state.
DHEC said in a press release today that over 70 mobile testing clinics
will be set up in rural and underserved communities.
As of 2:21 p.m. June 23, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 26,572 (+890 new positive cases since June 22)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 2,251 (+207)
Negative tests in S.C.: 316,283
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 673 (+14)
More guidelines incoming:
Gov. Henry McMaster announced a restaurant safety initiative after days of record-breaking numbers of COVID-19 cases. The governor will discuss the initiative at a press conference today. Live 5 News
Practice for November:
Voting for several runoff elections in Richland County seem to be moving well, according to media reports. Staffing shortages, long lines and ballot issues caused "major issues" for Richland County's primary on June 9. The State
