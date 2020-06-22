Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

Monday, June 22, 2020

The Agenda: Ex-New Orleans mayor suggests Tecklenburg take down statue quickly; Clyburn calls for Statehouse reforms

2,064 new coronavirus cases since Fri.

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Jun 22, 2020 at 10:27 AM

Mayor John Tecklenburg says City Council will consider a resolution that could lead to the removal of the Calhoun monument in Marion Square
  • Sam Spence
  • Mayor John Tecklenburg says City Council will consider a resolution that could lead to the removal of the Calhoun monument in Marion Square
Tecklenburg the toppler? The former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg should act quickly to remove the statue of John C. Calhoun — taking it down as soon as he is allowed so, "nobody gets hurt and everybody is protected." Landrieu who was responsible for taking down New Orleans' Confederate monuments in a span of 25 days in 2017. Source: P&C

In case you missed it: Fresh Future Farms struggles to buy land. After raising $72,000 on Kickstarter to buy the Fresh Future Farm land in 2019, Germaine Jenkins is still negotiating with Metanoia. Source: City Paper
Related Fighting for the future of Fresh Future Farm: Out Growing
Germaine Jenkins and Fresh Future Farm have operated an urban farm and store on a 0.8-acre Success Street plot since 2014
Fighting for the future of Fresh Future Farm
Out Growing
Germaine Jenkins and Fresh Future Farm have a long-term vision to expand beyond their home in North Charleston, but first the group must buy the farm.
By Sam Spence
Features

Governor supports colleges following procedure for name changes. According to his spokesperson, Gov. Henry McMaster is supportive of colleges bringing name change requests to the legislature and getting the super majority two-thirds vote for removal. Clemson and Winthrop are asking to remove the name of "Pitchfork" Ben Tillman, who defended lynchings, from campus buildings. Source: The State

2,064 new coronavirus cases since Friday. Over the weekend, 2,064 new cases of the coronavirus were found in South Carolina. Source: City Paper

Rep. Clyburn and Mayor Benjamin call for Statehouse reforms. Over the weekend, House Majority Whip U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn and Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin made the case for Statehouse reforms and pushed for equity for black people. Source: P&C

