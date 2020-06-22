Before You Go: 1,002 new COVID-19 cases; Testing ramping up again; State educators want to see case numbers fall

click to enlarge
On Monday, state health officials confirmed another 1,002 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina, along with six more deaths. Charleston County saw another 209 cases today.
Overall, the percent positive rate of those tested was 12.4 percent, slightly down from weekend figures.
DHEC says it is once again ramping up testing efforts statewide, hoping to boost the number of people tested each month by 50 percent to 165,000 people per month by the end of the year. Just over 347,000 tests have been conducted so far this year, according to DHEC.
As of 4:21 p.m. June 22, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control: Positive tests in S.C.: 25,666 (+1,002 new positive cases since June 21)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 2,044 (+209)
Negative tests in S.C.: 211,784
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 659 (+6)
