The Agenda: SC health officials sound alarm; West Virginia issues travel advisory for Myrtle Beach
Peter McCoy confirmed as U.S. Attorney
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 11:36 AM
State health officials sound alarm.
SC ETV screenshot
Dr. Linda Bell has been one of the more visible faces of the state's coronavirus response
After reporting almost 1,000 cases yesterday (987), state epidemiologist Linda Bell warned that everyone has to do their part and "this virus does not take a day off." Source: P&C
DHEC changes reporting.
South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is now also reporting probable COVID-19 cases and deaths. They are the 23rd state to follow the Centers for Disease Control's recommendation. Source: Columbia Regional Business Report
West Virginia cases linked to Myrtle Beach.
West Virginia has issued a warning for those traveling to Myrtle Beach after clusters of cases were linked to the area. Source: WBTW TV
Rideshare changes.
A new law has taken affect that requires rideshare drivers to have a placard on the front of the vehicle with the license plate information. The Samantha L. Josephson Risesharing Safety Act written and named after a University of South Carolina student, Samantha Josephson, was murdered after she got into a car posing as an Uber. Source: WISTV
McCoy confirmed.
On Thursday, former state Rep. Peter McCoy was unanimously confirmed to be the next U.S. Attorney for the state. Source: P&C
