Native Son premiere Restoration, stream it on Sunday

At noon on Juneteenth, Native Son premiered Restoration: A Concert Film
with a streamed concert performance in collaboration with the Acres of Ancestry Initiative and Black Agrarian Fund.
Native Son, the duo of rapper Benny Starr and the Four20's Rodrick Cliche, released the concert film to be a Juneteenth celebration. They described it on Instagram as an exploration of "Southern stories of the land, live musical performances, as well as ongoing struggles for Land Justice in this country."
"We wanted to tell more stories of the South. To bring home
You can catch another showing of Restoration on Sunday at 6 p.m., streamed exclusively on Benny Starr's YouTube channel
and on the Acres of Ancestry Facebook page
. It will be available on YouTube next week if you missed the live stream.
The concert was originally filmed at the Charleston Music Hall by Love Yours Productions. It features live performances and interviews with Starr and black farmers on the struggle for land justice. The poster was designed by Belove Belogn.