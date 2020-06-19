Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

Friday, June 19, 2020

Native Son premiere Restoration, stream it on Sunday

Catch it on Sunday at 6 p.m.

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Jun 19, 2020 at 6:50 PM

click to enlarge BENNY STARR INSTAGRAM
  • Benny Starr Instagram
At noon on Juneteenth, Native Son premiered Restoration: A Concert Film with a streamed concert performance in collaboration with the Acres of Ancestry Initiative and Black Agrarian Fund.

Native Son, the duo of rapper Benny Starr and the Four20's Rodrick Cliche, released the concert film to be a Juneteenth celebration. They described it on Instagram as an exploration of "Southern stories of the land, live musical performances, as well as ongoing struggles for Land Justice in this country."

"We wanted to tell more stories of the South. To bring home

You can catch another showing of Restoration on Sunday at 6 p.m., streamed exclusively on Benny Starr's YouTube channel and on the Acres of Ancestry Facebook page. It will be available on YouTube next week if you missed the live stream.

The concert was originally filmed at the Charleston Music Hall by Love Yours Productions. It features live performances and interviews with Starr and black farmers on the struggle for land justice. The poster was designed by Belove Belogn.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS