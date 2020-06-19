Before You Go: 1,081 new coronavirus cases; More people under 30 are testing positive; Protests can have impact

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates
Lauren Hurlock
Protest sign
: South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 1,081 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, a new one-day record. There were also 18 deaths since yesterday. Of the positive tests, 153 were in Charleston County.
Of tests conducted (321,689), about 16.1 percent were positive, two percentage points higher than Thursday.
Triple digit increase of coronavirus cases among people under 30.
SCDHEC is warning that more people under the age of 30 are testing positive, with 4,160 of South Carolina's 22,608 cases – 18.4 percent – occurring in those aged 21 to 30. Teens account for seven percent of confirmed cases. They say there has been a 413.9 percent increase in reported cases in people aged 21 to 30 and an astounding 966.1 percent increase among 11- to 20-year olds.
click image
As of 3:41 p.m. June 19, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 22,608 (+1,081 new positive cases since June 18)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 1,554
Negative tests in S.C.: 299,081
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 639 (+18 since June 18)
