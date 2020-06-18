Thursday, June 18, 2020
The Agenda: City Council will consider resolution to remove Calhoun; Remembering Emanuel; 'P&C' reportedly has COVID-19 case
S.C. census response ranked 40th
by Lauren Hurlock
on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 10:56 AM
See ya, Calhoun.
In case you missed it: Charleston officials vowed to remove the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square. Tecklenburg said they would consider a resolution at their meeting next Tuesday, June 23. Source: City Paper
Remembering Emanuel.
People across the state and country remembered the nine killed by a white supremacist inside Emanuel AME Church. Source: The State
P&C gets coronavirus. The Post and Courier
had staffers return to work June 1. This week, after their own reporters documented rising cases of coronavirus, bosses reportedly told staff that someone at the paper tested positive. Source: Daily Beast
No fireworks.
Sullivan's Island joins Folly Beach, Patriot's Point, North Charleston and Isle of Palms in canceling their Fourth of July fireworks. Source: P&C
South Carolina's census response comes in at 40th.
South Carolina's response comes in below Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina. Source: Kings Tree News
