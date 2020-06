The Agenda: City Council will consider resolution to remove Calhoun; Remembering Emanuel; 'P&C' reportedly has COVID-19 case

click to enlarge Dustin Waters

In case you missed it: Charleston officials vowed to remove the John C. Calhoun statue in Marion Square. Tecklenburg said they would consider a resolution at their meeting next Tuesday, June 23. Source: City Paper People across the state and country remembered the nine killed by a white supremacist inside Emanuel AME Church. Source: The State



had staffers return to work June 1. This week, after their own reporters documented rising cases of coronavirus, bosses reportedly told staff that someone at the paper tested positive. Source: Daily Beast Sullivan's Island joins Folly Beach, Patriot's Point, North Charleston and Isle of Palms in canceling their Fourth of July fireworks. Source: P&C



South Carolina's response comes in below Mississippi, Georgia, Alabama and North Carolina. Source: Kings Tree News