Before You Go: 987 new COVID-19 cases; How the virus is reshaping architecture; Companies now recognizing Juneteenth

COVID-19 updates:
State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell continues to urge citizens to wear masks
The state tallied 987 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with four additional deaths to report. Of the positive tests, 139 were in Charleston County.
Of tests received (313,210), about 14.4 percent were positive, a slight decrease from numbers last week, but a slight uptick over the course of this week.
As of Wednesday, DHEC has begun to report probable
cases and deaths, following recommendations from the CDC. A probable case is an individual who has had a positive antibody blood test and/or clinical evidence of infection and a probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or significant condition.
As of 4:05 p.m. June 18, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 21,533 (+987 new positive cases since June 17)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 1,403
Negative tests in S.C.: 282,684
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 621 (+4 since June 17)
For more, visit our Daily Updates page and DHEC's data and projections page.
Charleston officials say they'll take down Calhoun:
But when? Yesterday Charleston officials stood at the foot of the Calhoun monument and promised to take steps to remove the statue. Tecklenburg would not give a timetable for the statue's removal
or details on where the monument would be placed.
