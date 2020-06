Before You Go: 987 new COVID-19 cases; How the virus is reshaping architecture; Companies now recognizing Juneteenth

click to enlarge Photo by Tai's Captures on Unsplash

State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell continues to urge citizens to wear masks

The state tallied 987 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with four additional deaths to report. Of the positive tests, 139 were in Charleston County.Of tests received (313,210), about 14.4 percent were positive, a slight decrease from numbers last week, but a slight uptick over the course of this week.As of Wednesday, DHEC has begun to reportcases and deaths, following recommendations from the CDC. A probable case is an individual who has had a positive antibody blood test and/or clinical evidence of infection and a probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or significant condition.As of 4:05 p.m. June 18, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:Positive tests in S.C.: 21,533 (+987 new positive cases since June 17)Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 1,403Negative tests in S.C.: 282,684Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 621 (+4 since June 17)