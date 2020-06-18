Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

Thursday, June 18, 2020

Before You Go: 987 new COVID-19 cases; How the virus is reshaping architecture; Companies now recognizing Juneteenth

Now reporting probable cases

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jun 18, 2020 at 4:51 PM

click to enlarge State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell continues to urge citizens to wear masks - PHOTO BY TAI'S CAPTURES ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Tai's Captures on Unsplash
  • State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell continues to urge citizens to wear masks
COVID-19 updates: The state tallied 987 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with four additional deaths to report. Of the positive tests, 139 were in Charleston County.

Of tests received (313,210), about 14.4 percent were positive, a slight decrease from numbers last week, but a slight uptick over the course of this week.

As of Wednesday, DHEC has begun to report probable cases and deaths, following recommendations from the CDC. A probable case is an individual who has had a positive antibody blood test and/or clinical evidence of infection and a probable death is an individual whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or significant condition.

As of 4:05 p.m. June 18, via S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

Positive tests in S.C.: 21,533 (+987 new positive cases since June 17)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 1,403
Negative tests in S.C.: 282,684
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 621 (+4 since June 17)

For more, visit our Daily Updates page and DHEC's data and projections page.
DHEC DATA
  • DHEC data
click to enlarge DHEC
  • DHEC
Charleston officials say they'll take down Calhoun: But when? Yesterday Charleston officials stood at the foot of the Calhoun monument and promised to take steps to remove the statue. Tecklenburg would not give a timetable for the statue's removal or details on where the monument would be placed.

What we're reading:

Sports Illustrated: "'I Could Have Been Just Like George"

The New Yorker: "How the coronavirus will reshape architecture"

Wall Street Journal: "Juneteenth holiday observed by growing number of companies"

The rest from City Paper:

Valinda Miller reflects on Turning Page Bookshop's role amidst tragedy and pain
Charleston officials vow to remove Calhoun monument, bypassing Heritage Act
Duke's Mayonnaise lightens up a decadent chocolate dessert and much more in new cookbook
SC poet laureate pairs Calhoun and Roof in 'Confederate Dialogue'

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS