Before You Go: 561 new COVID-19 cases; Remembering Emanuel 9; US nursing home deaths reach 50,000

COVID-19 updates
: Another 561 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina were recorded today along with 10 new deaths. Charleston County now has 1,264 cases and 17 confirmed deaths.
As of 4:16 p.m. June 17, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 20,551 (+561)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 1,264
Negative tests in S.C.: 275,135
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 617 (+10)
A sad day in Charleston
: Five years ago today, nine black parishioners were killed at Emanuel AME Church by racist white supremist Dylann Roof. A new website
shares more information about the victims along with social justice initiatives and ways to support the mission to end racism and hate.
On the eve of the massacre's anniversary, U.S. Reps. Jim Clyburn and Joe Cunningham called on the U.S. Senate to close the “Charleston Loophole," a gun purchasing law that allowed Roof to buy a firearm without passing a background check in 2015.
