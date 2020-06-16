The Agenda: Scott writing law enforcement reform proposal; Rice positive for COVID-19 after not wearing mask on House floor

Scott writes law enforcement reform proposal.
U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, the single African American Republican in the U.S. Senate, is crafting a law enforcement reform proposal. The Senate's bill does not go as far as the House's bill, but it does include a chokehold ban. Source: AP
Play stupid games, get coronavirus.
U.S. Rep. Tom Rice (R, SC-7) and his family have tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks after he insisted on being in the House floor without a mask. Source: Business Insider
Don't trace me.
A national survey found that South Carolinians were among the least supportive of employers contact tracing. South Carolina came in second to last, only more supportive than Florida. Source: P&C
The Alley delays opening.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic and as cases keep rising, The Alley announced it would not be reopening on June 16 and would remain closed temporarily. Source: Live 5
Get to the DMV.
The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is ending the extension of expiration dates on June 30, so all SCDMV products — IDs, driver's licenses, plates, registration — must be up to date by then. Source: Live 5