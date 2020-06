The Agenda: Scott writing law enforcement reform proposal; Rice positive for COVID-19 after not wearing mask on House floor

Flickr user North Charleston

U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, the single African American Republican in the U.S. Senate, is crafting a law enforcement reform proposal. The Senate's bill does not go as far as the House's bill, but it does include a chokehold ban. Source: AP U.S. Rep. Tom Rice (R, SC-7) and his family have tested positive for the coronavirus two weeks after he insisted on being in the House floor without a mask. Source: Business Insider



A national survey found that South Carolinians were among the least supportive of employers contact tracing. South Carolina came in second to last, only more supportive than Florida. Source: P&C



Due to the coronavirus pandemic and as cases keep rising, The Alley announced it would not be reopening on June 16 and would remain closed temporarily. Source: Live 5 The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles is ending the extension of expiration dates on June 30, so all SCDMV products — IDs, driver's licenses, plates, registration — must be up to date by then. Source: Live 5