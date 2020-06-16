Former employee charged in shooting at King Street restaurant Sunday

click to enlarge CO Facebook

Police say a former employee of King Street Vietnamese restaurant CO was arrested and charged for firing shots at the business on Sunday. The suspect, John Carmichael Godfrey II, surrendered to police on Tuesday at department headquarters downtown, according to a news release sent by a police spokesman.Several employees were inside CO during the incident, according to CPD, but no one was injured. Godfrey is being charged with six counts of first-degree assault and battery. A police report of the incident taken Sunday said the offender shot at the restaurant from a car before speeding off. Three gunshot holes in the storefront glass were noted by responding officers.