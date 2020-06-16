Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Before You Go: 595 new cases of COVID-19; Mayor asks citizens to practice social distancing; Scene's from Seattle's protest zones

Percent of positive COVID-19 tests rose 4.1 percent

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 6:10 PM

COVID-19 updates: Another 595 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina were recorded today along with five new deaths.

The percent positive of tests across the state on Monday was 13.7 percent, a 4.1 percent increase from Sunday.

As of 3:26 p.m. June 16, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:

Positive tests in S.C.: 19,990 (+595 new positive cases since June 15)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 1,230
Negative tests in S.C.: 270,460
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 607 (+5 since June 15)

For more, visit our Daily Updates page and DHEC's data and projections page.

A few things you might have missed:

The big three: Mayor John Tecklenburg urged residents to wear a mask, practice social distancing and use proper hygiene at a press conference today as the most recent COVID-19 surge continues. ""The numbers are going off the chart," he said, while adding that the city can reopen, but it must be done "smartly."

What we're reading:
The New Yorker: "How Racist Was Flannery O’Connor?"

ProPublica: "The CARES Act Sent You a $1,200 Check but Gave Millionaires and Billionaires Far More"

Associated Press: "Atlanta mayor vows changes in how police officers use force"

Politico: "Don’t Listen to Fox. Here’s What’s Really Going On in Seattle’s Protest Zone."

