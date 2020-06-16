Before You Go: 595 new cases of COVID-19; Mayor asks citizens to practice social distancing; Scene's from Seattle's protest zones

click to enlarge
COVID-19 updates:
Another 595 cases of COVID-19 in South Carolina were recorded today along with five new deaths.
The percent positive of tests across the state on Monday was 13.7 percent, a 4.1 percent increase from Sunday.
As of 3:26 p.m. June 16, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control:
Positive tests in S.C.: 19,990 (+595 new positive cases since June 15)
Positive tests in Charleston County (total): 1,230
Negative tests in S.C.: 270,460
Deaths in S.C. from COVID-19: 607 (+5 since June 15)
A few things you might have missed:
The big three:
Mayor John Tecklenburg urged residents to wear a mask, practice social distancing and use proper hygiene at a press conference today as the most recent COVID-19 surge continues. ""The numbers are going off the chart," he said, while adding that the city can reopen, but it must be done "smartly."
