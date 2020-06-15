The Agenda: 1,500+ new SC coronavirus cases since Friday; Scott claims Trump didn't understand significance of Juneteenth or Tulsa

click to enlarge
New cases pile up.
Photo by Vera Davidova on Unsplash
Since Friday, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced an additional 1,569 new cases of the coronavirus. Just under a quarter of the state's new coronavirus cases have been reported in the last seven days, with 4,520 new cases reported sine June 8. Source: SC DHEC
Mask or no mask.
Despite the surge of cases, South Carolina politicians are hesitant to require mask wearing, despite experts vouching for their effectiveness. Source: Statehouse Report
Scott claims Trump ignorance.
According to U.S. Sen. Tim Scott, President Trump did not understand the significance of June 19, Juneteenth, when he scheduled his rally in Tulsa, Okla. Juneteenth is celebrated as the end of slavery in the United States and Tulsa was the site of when white mobs killed hundreds in an affluent black neighborhood. Source: USA Today
Civil unrest damage covered.
According to industry experts, standard insurance policies should cover damage to businesses and property caused by civil unrest. However, those claims have to be unrelated to any losses caused by the pandemic. Source: Charleston Regional Business Journal
Wilson requests feds to take a look at body cam footage.
South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson has requested that federal prosecutors review body cam footage from when Chester police shot and killed Ariane McCree, who was in handcuffs at the time of his shooting. Wilson initially declined to press charges against the officers after the incident occurred last November. Source: P&C