Before You Go: 582 new COVID-19 cases; Court rules for gay and trans job protections; Clyburn on police reforms

COVID-19 updates:
Coming off record-busting weekend numbers, the state tallied 582 cases of COVID-19 on Monday, with two additional deaths to report. Of the positive tests, 76 were in Charleston County, as was one of the deaths.
The percent positive of tests reported statewide yesterday was 9.2 percent, a significant drop from previous days when it hovered above 13 percent.
Vacancy:
A hotel proposed to be built at the foot of the Ashley River Bridges downtown was denied last week. Source: P&C
This is RB's:
Hanna Raskin has an interview with Ronnie Boals, who ran RB's on Shem Creek for 40 years before selling in May. Source: P&C
What we're reading:
SCOTUS Blog:
The Supreme Court of the United States has ruled that firing employees because because they are gay or transgender violates the Civil Rights Act of 1964.
Vox
: Democrats, including U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, are grappling with calls to "defund the police"
Jacobin
: Smartphones Have Transformed the Fight Against Police Violence
From the City Paper:
- Local 616 owner Dwayne Mitchell releases two songs produced during coronavirus closure
- Experimental duo Retired Astronauts are out of this world on debut album
- Redux Contemporary Art Center reopens with new exhibition
- CofC MFA program launches Dorothea Benton Frank writing series and fellowship