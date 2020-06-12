Friday, June 12, 2020
The Agenda: 2 days of COVID-19 cases in SC eclipsed all of March; Rep. sets meeting with Marion Square owners on Calhoun statue
Unemployment grew for the first time in seven weeks
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 10:40 AM
click to enlarge
What a record.
On Thursday, South Carolina demolished its previous daily coronavirus case record with 687 new cases reported. Combined totals from Wednesday and Thursday are more than the entire month of March. Source: P&C
S.C. unemployment grows by almost 4,000.
Unemployment in S.C. grew by 3,748, with 22,734 people filing new unemployment claims. It was the first increase after seeing after seeing seven weeks of declines. The state Department of Employment and Workforce said 582,265 people have filed for unemployment in the last 12 weeks. Source: Columbia Regional Business Report
More marches.
Yesterday 150 people protested racism, inequality and police brutality with Attorneys for JUSTICE (Jurisprudence, United and Standing Together for Impartiality, Compassion and Equality). Source: P&C Take down Calhoun.
State Rep. Wendell Gilliard is calling for the removal of the John C. Calhoun statue and is trying to set up meetings with the owners of Marion Square to discuss a solution. Source: Live 5
Tags: The Agenda, coronavirus, covid-19, Calhoun, John C. Calhoun, unemployment, attorneys, Image