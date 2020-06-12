In new set, Dave Chappelle touches on his SC namesake and the state's place in historic racism
by Sam Spence
on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 1:11 PM
Comedian Dave Chappelle dropped a new 27-minute set on YouTube today that features an emotional analysis of current and historic racism in the United States, touching on South Carolina's place in the timeline of systemic oppression.
The special's title, "8:46," carries a dual meaning for Chappelle — including the length of time Minneapolis police restrained George Floyd, leading to his death.
The set is the first time Chappelle has commented on Floyd's death, saying he wanted to leave it to protesters to make their voices heard. "This is the streets talking for themselves," he said.
Chappelle mentions several recent examples of racial tragedy and police violence against black Americans, including the shooting at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston five years ago. The comic later mentions that he is named for his great-grandfather, William David Chappelle, a South Carolina minister and educator who was president of Allen University, a historically black college in Columbia.
Chappelle spent two nights in South Carolina in February doing benefit shows for Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang.