Friday, June 12, 2020

Folly Beach County Park opens new Dunes House with viewing deck, concessions and more

Check out that sunset deck

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 12:27 PM

click to enlarge The Dunes House has a sweet viewing deck where you can watch the sun go down - PROVIDED
You can now enjoy new and improved amenities at Folly Beach County Park. The biggest improvement/addition is a new Dunes House, built after the original structure was destroyed during 2011's Hurricane Irene.

The Dunes House features outdoor showers, eight covered picnic tables, restrooms and a large viewing deck, designed to take advantage of the park's sunset and ocean views. Folly Beach County Park will remain open until sunset daily so you can see those killer views for yourself.

click to enlarge You can buy concessions inside of the Dunes House - PROVIDED
In addition to the Dunes House, the park features two new boardwalk access paths from the parking lot to the beach, with showers and changing stations. Improvements were also made to the park's Pelican Watch Pavilion.

Learn more about the park at ccprc.com.
click to enlarge The Dunes House offers a drop-off area, ADA parking and a crossover to the beach - PROVIDED
