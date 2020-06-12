Friday, June 12, 2020
Before You Go: 770 new coronavirus cases; CDC breaks silence to say keep wearing masks and washing hands
54 new cases in Charleston County
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 4:53 PM
click to enlarge
Coronavirus numbers.
-
Photo by 🇨🇭 Claudio Schwarz | @purzlbaum on Unsplash
A new record-high 770 cases of COVID-19 were announced by the state Department of Health and Environmental control, bringing the total to 17,170. DHEC also announced 5 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 593. Charleston County totaled 54 of the new coronavirus cases and one death.
Centers for Disease Control breaks three-month silence to say ... ?
In their first news conference since March, CDC officials released a guide to "Deciding to Go Out
", which emphasizes the virus is still out there and recommends hand washing and wearing masks.
What we're reading:
- Washington Post
- Know the Signs: How to tell if your grandparent has become an antifa agent
- The Atlantic
- America Is Already Different Than It Was Two Weeks Ago
- The Daily Beast
- Is South Carolina Already on a Second Wave of COVID-19?
- The Atlantic
- The Virus Will Win
- The Verge
- Bikes can be a tool for protest — and police brutality
- Rolling Stone
- Sorry, Olivia Benson is cancelled too
The latest from the Charleston City Paper:
- Fletcher Williams III presents new work in 'Promiseland' at the Aiken-Rhett House
- Folly Beach County Park opens new Dunes House with viewing deck, concessions and more
- In new set, Dave Chappelle touches on his SC namesake and the state's place in historic racism
- Safe Sounds cancels debut Runaway Gin show due to severe weather
- The Charleston Forum holding annual event online against backdrop of nationwide protests
Tags: COVID-19, coronavirus, McMaster, Image