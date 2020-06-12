Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

Friday, June 12, 2020

Before You Go: 770 new coronavirus cases; CDC breaks silence to say keep wearing masks and washing hands

54 new cases in Charleston County

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Jun 12, 2020 at 4:53 PM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY 🇨🇭 CLAUDIO SCHWARZ | @PURZLBAUM ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by 🇨🇭 Claudio Schwarz | @purzlbaum on Unsplash
Coronavirus numbers. A new record-high 770 cases of COVID-19 were announced by the state Department of Health and Environmental control, bringing the total to 17,170. DHEC also announced 5 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 593. Charleston County totaled 54 of the new coronavirus cases and one death.
Related With more COVID-19 and 'a lot of stupid' out there, McMaster further relaxes restrictions: McMaster: 'We cannot keep mandating things on the people.'
With more COVID-19 and 'a lot of stupid' out there, McMaster further relaxes restrictions
McMaster: 'We cannot keep mandating things on the people.'
Two days after Gov. Henry McMaster stood in front of a camera and conceded "there's a lot of stupid floating out there," and as COVID-19 cases pile up at a record pace, he has announced further relaxed restrictions put in place to stop the spread of the disease.
By Sam Spence
The Battery
Centers for Disease Control breaks three-month silence to say ... ? In their first news conference since March, CDC officials released a guide to "Deciding to Go Out", which emphasizes the virus is still out there and recommends hand washing and wearing masks.

What we're reading:
- Washington Post - Know the Signs: How to tell if your grandparent has become an antifa agent
- The Atlantic - America Is Already Different Than It Was Two Weeks Ago
- The Daily Beast - Is South Carolina Already on a Second Wave of COVID-19?
- The Atlantic - The Virus Will Win
- The Verge - Bikes can be a tool for protest — and police brutality
- Rolling Stone - Sorry, Olivia Benson is cancelled too

The latest from the Charleston City Paper:
- Fletcher Williams III presents new work in 'Promiseland' at the Aiken-Rhett House
- Folly Beach County Park opens new Dunes House with viewing deck, concessions and more
- In new set, Dave Chappelle touches on his SC namesake and the state's place in historic racism
- Safe Sounds cancels debut Runaway Gin show due to severe weather
- The Charleston Forum holding annual event online against backdrop of nationwide protests

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS