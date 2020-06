Before You Go: 687 new cases of COVID-19; Pondering a religious left; Sports organizations rush to address racism

click to enlarge Photo by Levi Clancy on Unsplash

494 possible or positive COVID-19 patients in the state currently occupy hospital beds

Another 687 cases of COVID-19 were announced by the state Department of Health and Environmental control, bringing the total to 16,441. DHEC also announced 13 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 588.: With the continued increase in COVID-19 cases, South Carolina is currently seeing 72.92 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. According to DHEC , of the 7,614 inpatient beds currently used, 494 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.