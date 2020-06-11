Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

Thursday, June 11, 2020

Before You Go: 687 new cases of COVID-19; Pondering a religious left; Sports organizations rush to address racism

Plus mysterious crocodile relatives

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jun 11, 2020 at 5:45 PM

COVID-19 updates: Another 687 cases of COVID-19 were announced by the state Department of Health and Environmental control, bringing the total to 16,441. DHEC also announced 13 additional deaths, bringing the state total to 588.

Hospital bed occupancy rises: With the continued increase in COVID-19 cases, South Carolina is currently seeing 72.92 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate. According to DHEC, of the 7,614 inpatient beds currently used, 494 are occupied by patients who have either tested positive or are under investigation for COVID-19.

What we're reading:

The New Yorker: "Is There a Religious Left?"

National Geographic: "Mysterious crocodile relative may have walked on two legs"

Sports Illustrated: "Black Track Athletes Share Their Encounters With Racism in America"

The Atlantic: "Public-Health Experts Are Not Hypocrites"

Wall Street Journal: "Sports Chases a Changing America in Rush to Address Racism"

The rest from City Paper:
The carnival is in town for two weeks with this year's Best of Charleston 2020
Charleston cultural organizations host a variety of summer camps for kids
Black CofC grads push for more inclusive campus and alumni outreach
Yelp adds black-owned business feature

