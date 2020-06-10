Before You Go: Dr. Bell 'more concerned' than ever over COVID-19; Alligators on Kiawah; Charleston home sales down in May

Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Alligator alert

Posted by Parker Milner on Wed, Jun 10, 2020 at 6:15 PM

click to enlarge RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
COVID-19 updates: Another 531 cases of COVID-19 were announced by the state Department of Health and Environmental control, bringing the total to 15,759. DHEC also announced seven additional deaths, bringing the state total to 575. State epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell said she is "more concerned about COVID-19 in South Carolina than I have ever been before." (See the video below for the full press conference.)

Alligator Alert: Two alligators have been spotted on Kiawah Island this week, and some are questioning whether it has anything to do with the lack of activity on South Carolina beaches due to COVID-19. Tuesday's capture of the 8-foot gator came just over a month after a woman was killed by an alligator on May 1. via The State
 
WHAT WE'RE READING:

The New York Times: “After the Virus Came, 22 Parents Moved Into Their Children’s Hospital.”

Eater: "The Best Thing I Can Do for Harlem Right Now Is Feed People"

The Atlantic: “Why Minneapolis Was the Breaking Point”

P&C: “Charleston-area home sales tanked 22% in May amid virus; economist says recovery has begun"

The Daily Beast: "Is South Carolina Already on a Second Wave of COVID-19?"

WCBD News 2: "#BoycottKingStreet more than just a social media post"

The rest from the City Paper:

- After investigation into social media posts, Dorchester schools says employee "no longer affiliated" with district
- Rebel Taqueria opening a new location on Reynolds Avenue in North Charleston this summer
- Irish-themed bar and restaurant opening on Cumberland Street on June 22
- As COVID-19 cases jump in SC, what could another 'wave' look like?

