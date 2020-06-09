Tuesday, June 9, 2020
The Agenda: Election day; Complacency leads to higher coronavirus numbers; Economy entered recession in February
Clyburn shames Sen. Cotton
Posted
by Lauren Hurlock
on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 10:33 AM
click to enlarge
Polls are open!
-
Lauren Hurlock
-
Vote and get a fashionable sticker
The polls are open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, if you haven't already voted absentee. Source: City Paper
Don't get comfortable.
As South Carolinians adjust to the new normal of living with the coronavirus, heath officials warn against getting complacent or forgetting about the pandemic. Source: Free Times
Clyburn shames.
U.S. Rep. James Clyburn said Monday that U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) "ought to be ashamed of himself" in response to Cotton's op-ed in The New York Times
which called for the military to stop the protests. Source: The Hill
Commonhouse to brew benefit beer.
Commonhouse Aleworks will brew a Black is Beautiful beer, with proceeds going to local organizations that support equality and inclusion. Source: P&C
The economy is officially in a recession.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic which saw day-to-day life grind to a halt, the economy entered the recession cycle in February. Source: The New York Times
Tags: The Agenda, coronavirus, covid-19, James Clyburn, Commonhouse Aleworks, recession, Image