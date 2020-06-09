Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The Agenda: Election day; Complacency leads to higher coronavirus numbers; Economy entered recession in February

Clyburn shames Sen. Cotton

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 10:33 AM

Polls are open! The polls are open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, if you haven't already voted absentee. Source: City Paper

Don't get comfortable. As South Carolinians adjust to the new normal of living with the coronavirus, heath officials warn against getting complacent or forgetting about the pandemic. Source: Free Times

Clyburn shames. U.S. Rep. James Clyburn said Monday that U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) "ought to be ashamed of himself" in response to Cotton's op-ed in The New York Times which called for the military to stop the protests. Source: The Hill

Commonhouse to brew benefit beer. Commonhouse Aleworks will brew a Black is Beautiful beer, with proceeds going to local organizations that support equality and inclusion. Source: P&C

The economy is officially in a recession. Due to the coronavirus pandemic which saw day-to-day life grind to a halt, the economy entered the recession cycle in February. Source: The New York Times

