The Agenda: Election day; Complacency leads to higher coronavirus numbers; Economy entered recession in February

Vote and get a fashionable sticker

The polls are open until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, if you haven't already voted absentee. Source: City Paper As South Carolinians adjust to the new normal of living with the coronavirus, heath officials warn against getting complacent or forgetting about the pandemic. Source: Free Times U.S. Rep. James Clyburn said Monday that U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-Ark.) "ought to be ashamed of himself" in response to Cotton's op-ed inwhich called for the military to stop the protests. Source: The Hill



Commonhouse Aleworks will brew a Black is Beautiful beer, with proceeds going to local organizations that support equality and inclusion. Source: P&C



Due to the coronavirus pandemic which saw day-to-day life grind to a halt, the economy entered the recession cycle in February. Source: The New York Times