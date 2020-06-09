Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Before You Go: City honors George Floyd; 15,000+ COVID-19 cases in SC; UK citizens topple slave-trader monument
Did you vote yet?
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 5:48 PM
click to enlarge
COVID-19 update:
Another 434 cases of COVID-19 were reported today and 11 deaths. This brings the total to 15,228 in the state and 835 in Charleston County.
Rest in Peace:
Charleston City Hall lowered its flag to half-staff in remembrance of George Floyd at noon today, coinciding with his funeral in Houston, Texas. The Rev. Matthew Rivers of St. John's Chapel and Reverend Rich Robinson of Coastal Crisis Chaplaincy offered prayers for Floyd and his family in the City Council Chamber at the same time. City Hall will be illuminated in crimson and gold tonight from 9-11 p.m., in keeping with a request from Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.
What we're reading:
Associated Press
: "IBM quits facial recognition, joins call for police reforms"
Washington Post
: "Democrats unveil broad police reform bill as Floyd’s death sparks protests nationwide"
Politico
: "White America is reckoning with racism. It could reshape 2020."
The Root
: "The Fight for Our Collective Liberation"
NPR
: "How A Police Killing In America Triggered The Toppling Of A U.K. Slave Trader Statue"
More from the City Paper:
- Polls are open until 7 p.m. (if you haven't already voted absentee)
- Watch musician Mel Washington's blunt discussion about race and white privilege in America
- Why 11 Charleston protesters continue to march, in their words
- Charleston Equity Initiative to host benefit concert with Charlton Singleton on June 20
Tags: protest, before you go, covid-19, Image