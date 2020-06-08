Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Monday, June 8, 2020

The Battery: Coronavirus cases spike with 900+ new cases over weekend; Graham re-investigating Russia probe; Bat pause

Bat research on hold

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 10:42 AM

click to enlarge PHOTO BY DREW HAYS ON UNSPLASH
  • Photo by Drew Hays on Unsplash
902 new cases over the weekend. The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control announced a total of 902 new cases of the coronavirus over the weekend. Saturday broke a new record for the most cases found in a single day with 512. Source: DHEC

S.C. officials concerned. As the coronavirus cases spike, public health officials are concerned that South Carolinians aren't social distancing and that people are experiencing fatigue with the health precautions to keep the coronavirus from spreading. Source: P&C

Minneapolis to abolish police. After nearly two weeks of protests, Minneapolis City Council has announced a plan to dismantle the police department. A now-former Minneapolis police officer kneeled on George Floyd's neck, killing him and setting off civil unrest across the country. Source: The New York Times

Graham investigates probe. Amid a pandemic and mass civil unrest, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham continues to work for South Carolinians — by reopening the investigation into the Russian probe. Source: AP

Bat research paused. Researchers have put a pause on projects looking at wild bat populations in the state because humans might accidentally give the bats the coronavirus. Source: P&C
