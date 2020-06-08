Before You Go: Another record COVID-19 day for SC; Former SCANA exec to plead guilty; Slow streets in DC

click to enlarge
COVID-19 update:
CDC/Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin
Another day, another record-high number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. On Monday, 542 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Palmetto State, with 11 additional deaths. The state's most populous counties
, Charleston included, still lead the daily counts, but infection rates
in Pee Dee counties are dramatically higher.
SCANA executive will plead guilty:
The former second in command at SCANA has reportedly entered a guilty plea
related to fraud charges connected to the spectacular collapse of the energy company over the multi-billion-dollar failure of the VC Summer nuclear facility. Source: The State
Protecting prisons:
A new app
has started letting state Department of Corrections officials keep close track of employees who report feeling sick, helping prevent transmission of COVID-19 in the state's prisons. Source: P&C
South Carolina's Issac Bailey in The New York Times
: "I’m Finally an Angry Black Man"
