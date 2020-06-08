Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Monday, June 8, 2020

Before You Go: Another record COVID-19 day for SC; Former SCANA exec to plead guilty; Slow streets in DC

Issac Bailey in NYT

Posted by Sam Spence on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 6:06 PM

click to enlarge CDC/HANNAH A BULLOCK; AZAIBI TAMIN
  • CDC/Hannah A Bullock; Azaibi Tamin
COVID-19 update: Another day, another record-high number of COVID-19 cases in South Carolina. On Monday, 542 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the Palmetto State, with 11 additional deaths. The state's most populous counties, Charleston included, still lead the daily counts, but infection rates in Pee Dee counties are dramatically higher.

SCANA executive will plead guilty: The former second in command at SCANA has reportedly entered a guilty plea related to fraud charges connected to the spectacular collapse of the energy company over the multi-billion-dollar failure of the VC Summer nuclear facility. Source: The State

Protecting prisons: A new app has started letting state Department of Corrections officials keep close track of employees who report feeling sick, helping prevent transmission of COVID-19 in the state's prisons. Source: P&C

South Carolina's Issac Bailey in The New York Times: "I’m Finally an Angry Black Man"

What we're reading...

Vox: "How K-pop fans are weaponizing the internet for Black Lives Matter"
Charlotte Observer: "Hornets, Knights join Panthers in ending ties with CPI Security over CEO’s remarks"
DCist: "D.C. Is Getting 5 Miles Of ‘Slow Streets’ For Recreation, Social Distancing"

