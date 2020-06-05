Charleston County shifts 9 polling places ahead of primary after concerns over COVID-19

click to enlarge
Nine polling locations in West Ashley, James Island and Mount Pleasant have been changed for the June 9 primary election.
According to Joseph Debney, executive director of Charleston County Board of Elections and Voter Registration, several locations asked to not be polling places for the primary election due to potential risk of COVID-19. Many of the former locations are churches and senior living communities.
The list of new places residents can cast their vote is listed below:
-
Provided by Charleston County
The upcoming primary will decide how several important elections shape up in November. U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham is up for reelection and facing several other Republicans in the primary, but his main fight will be against Democrat Jaime Harrison in the general election.
Republican voters also get to decide who will challenge Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham's reelection bid for Congress: Nancy Mace, Brad Mole, Chris Cox or Kathy Landing.
Many voters will also have state House, Senate, and county office primaries on their ballots. Polls are open 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. on June 9. Find your voter registration info at SCvotes.org
.