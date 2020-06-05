Before You Go: New record for coronavirus cases; The American Nightmare; and more

click to enlarge
Coronavirus updates:
The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 447 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional deaths on Friday. Charleston County now has 709 positive tests. Today sets a new record for the most new cases in a day, beating the previous record of 412 set on May 29.
Charleston Police Department confirmed that officers used pepper balls and a tear gas last Sunday.
Advocates have said using these measures were excessive and reckless: "Law enforcement’s decision to use these weapons would have been unjustifiable even under the best of times, but we are also living in the midst of a respiratory pandemic, and experts have already warned that the use of tear gases threatens to worsen COVID-19," said Frank Knaack, the head of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina.
What we're reading:
- The Atlantic: The American Nightmare
- Vox: Why these protests are different
- Rolling Stone
: A Practical Guide to Defunding the Police
- The Verge: Big Tech Companies Are Responding to George Floyd in a Way They Never Did for Michael Brown
The rest from City Paper:
- We must reject systemic racism and injustice throughout our culture
- Social media connects artists across the globe through the Artist Support Pledge
- Father's Day Gift Guide 2020
- Safe Sounds at Firefly is a new social-distanced concert series featuring local musicians