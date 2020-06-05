Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Friday, June 5, 2020

Before You Go: New record for coronavirus cases; The American Nightmare; and more

Advocates question police tactics

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Fri, Jun 5, 2020 at 7:47 PM

click to enlarge LAUREN HURLOCK
  • Lauren Hurlock
Coronavirus updates: The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 447 new cases of the coronavirus and 13 additional deaths on Friday. Charleston County now has 709 positive tests. Today sets a new record for the most new cases in a day, beating the previous record of 412 set on May 29.

Charleston Police Department confirmed that officers used pepper balls and a tear gas last Sunday. Advocates have said using these measures were excessive and reckless: "Law enforcement’s decision to use these weapons would have been unjustifiable even under the best of times, but we are also living in the midst of a respiratory pandemic, and experts have already warned that the use of tear gases threatens to worsen COVID-19," said Frank Knaack, the head of the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina. 
Related Use of tear gas and pepper balls during Marion Square protests called excessive by advocates: "Unjustifiable even under the best of times"
Police blocked off Calhoun and Meeting Street as protesters gathered in Marion Square Sunday
Use of tear gas and pepper balls during Marion Square protests called excessive by advocates
"Unjustifiable even under the best of times"
Charleston Police Department has confirmed officers used tear gas and plastic balls filled with the active ingredient in pepper spray while attempting to disperse protesters assembled peacefully in Marion Square on Sunday.
By Sam Spence
Features

What we're reading:
- The Atlantic: The American Nightmare
- Vox: Why these protests are different
- Rolling Stone: A Practical Guide to Defunding the Police
- The Verge: Big Tech Companies Are Responding to George Floyd in a Way They Never Did for Michael Brown

The rest from City Paper:
- We must reject systemic racism and injustice throughout our culture
- Social media connects artists across the globe through the Artist Support Pledge
- Father's Day Gift Guide 2020
- Safe Sounds at Firefly is a new social-distanced concert series featuring local musicians

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS