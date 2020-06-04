Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Thursday, June 4, 2020

The Agenda: Clyburn calls Trump an 'unadulterated racist;' health officials warn coronavirus is on the rise

S.C. Legislative Black Caucus has three recommendations for reform

Posted by Lauren Hurlock on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 11:55 AM

click to enlarge FLICKR USER USDAGOV
  • Flickr user usdagov
Clyburn calls out Trump. U.S. House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn said in an interview with The Post and Courier that President Donald Trump is "an unadulterated racist." He later said "What I've seen him do in the last several days, this man is trying to ignite a race war in this country." Source: P&C

Coronavirus on the rise. State health officials are sounding alarms that the coronavirus is spreading and urged South Carolinians to heed precautions. Director of Public Health Joan Duwe said on a conference call "we do think some of those increased case counts represent a true increase and likely because we have seen a lot more congregating and not maintaining social distancing, not masking." Source: The State

Cash for sheriff's office. The U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services has awarded the Charleston County Sheriff Office a $1.25 million grant for hiring additional full-time positions. Source: Columbia Business Report

Black Caucus calls for reform. The South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus has outlined three priorities for reform: fund the body camera mandate that took effect in 2015, pass a bill that would give harsher punishments for hate crimes, and review the use-of-force guidelines for the state. Source: P&C
Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS