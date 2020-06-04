The Agenda: Clyburn calls Trump an 'unadulterated racist;' health officials warn coronavirus is on the rise

click to enlarge
Clyburn calls out Trump.
U.S. House Majority Whip Rep. Jim Clyburn said in an interview with The Post and Courier
that President Donald Trump is "an unadulterated racist." He later said "What I've seen him do in the last several days, this man is trying to ignite a race war in this country." Source: P&C
Coronavirus on the rise.
State health officials are sounding alarms that the coronavirus is spreading and urged South Carolinians to heed precautions. Director of Public Health Joan Duwe said on a conference call "we do think some of those increased case counts represent a true increase and likely because we have seen a lot more congregating and not maintaining social distancing, not masking." Source: The State
Cash for sheriff's office.
The U.S. Department of Justice's Office of Community Oriented Policing Services has awarded the Charleston County Sheriff Office a $1.25 million grant for hiring additional full-time positions. Source: Columbia Business Report
Black Caucus calls for reform.
The South Carolina Legislative Black Caucus has outlined three priorities for reform: fund the body camera mandate that took effect in 2015, pass a bill that would give harsher punishments for hate crimes, and review the use-of-force guidelines for the state. Source: P&C