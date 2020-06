Before You Go: SC coronavirus cases continue to rise; How protests are changing the pandemic; Teens serving as lifelines

click to enlarge Heath Ellison

Protesters gathered at Colonial Lake on Monday. While some health official worry these mass gatherings will lead to a rise in coronavirus cases, there's evidence that the reopening of states in the past few weeks has already led to the spike we're seeing today

: The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 361 new cases of the coronavirus and seven additional deaths on Thursday. Charleston County now has 683 positive tests.In a statement yesterday the state's epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell reminded South Carolinians, "The more people you expose yourself to, the more you multiply your risk of being exposed to the virus." The New Yorker: "How the protests have changed the pandemic" Sports Illustrated : "Drew Brees Still Hasn't Learned" Washington Post: "As coronavirus took jobs or workers fell ill, teen children have toiled full-time, becoming lifelines" Eater : "'We started in the same fashion as the Black Panthers: Feeding our people'" Wall Street Journal : "What to Watch: Revisiting Spike Lee's 'Do the Right Thing'"