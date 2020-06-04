Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Thursday, June 4, 2020

Before You Go: SC coronavirus cases continue to rise; How protests are changing the pandemic; Teens serving as lifelines

Drew, Drew, Drew...

Posted by Connelly Hardaway on Thu, Jun 4, 2020 at 4:17 PM

click to enlarge Protesters gathered at Colonial Lake on Monday. While some health official worry these mass gatherings will lead to a rise in coronavirus cases, there's evidence that the reopening of states in the past few weeks has already led to the spike we're seeing today - HEATH ELLISON
  • Heath Ellison
  • Protesters gathered at Colonial Lake on Monday. While some health official worry these mass gatherings will lead to a rise in coronavirus cases, there's evidence that the reopening of states in the past few weeks has already led to the spike we're seeing today
COVID-19 updates: The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 361 new cases of the coronavirus and seven additional deaths on Thursday. Charleston County now has 683 positive tests.

DHEC reminds citizens to take steps to stop the spread: In a statement yesterday the state's epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell reminded South Carolinians, "The more people you expose yourself to, the more you multiply your risk of being exposed to the virus."

What we're reading:

The New Yorker: "How the protests have changed the pandemic"

Sports Illustrated: "Drew Brees Still Hasn't Learned"

Washington Post: "As coronavirus took jobs or workers fell ill, teen children have toiled full-time, becoming lifelines"

Eater: "'We started in the same fashion as the Black Panthers: Feeding our people'"

Wall Street Journal: "What to Watch: Revisiting Spike Lee's 'Do the Right Thing'"

The rest from City Paper:
Protestors at Brittlebank Park on Wednesday vow continued action
Safe and just communities require fewer police and more services
Health officials warn coronavirus is on the rise
Support Charleston's black-owned businesses: A list of resources

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS