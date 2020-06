The Agenda: Our endorsements for June 9 primaries; Police tactics questioned after protests and arrests

click to enlarge Sam Spence file photo

If you're voting, via absentee ballot or in person, we've published our endorsements for the June 9 election. Source: Charleston City Paper



Charlestonseniors are graduating and heading into an unprecedented world with few opportunities, but a lot to celebrate. Source: Charleston City Paper Protests have raised new questions about the tactics used by police departments in the Charleston area, including the American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina calling on law enforcement to apologize for their use of excessive force on Sunday night. Source: P&C Charleston Police arrested a protester in the middle of an impassioned speech in Marion Square.' references this arrest in an editorial advocating for American's right to protest. Source: New York Times



In South Carolina, restaurants don't have to tell the public if staff has tested positive for the coronavirus. Source: P&C