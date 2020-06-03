SC Ports Authority disciplined employee who advocated white supremacist violence on social media

click to enlarge
The South Carolina Ports Authority disciplined an employee this week after social media posts that threatened white supremacist violence. The postings came to light as protesters rallied against racial injustice in Charleston and across the nation.
The man remains employed with the Ports Authority and a spokesperson would not disclose details of the disciplinary action.
In Facebook screenshots circulated on social media, a man using a fake name called for the release of Dylann Roof, who killed nine at Charleston's Emanuel AME Church in 2015. The author responded in a comment that the convicted mass murderer was the only person who could "save Charleston." Roof wrote in an online manifesto that the murders at the historic church were plotted to start a race war.
For the past week, protesters across America have turned out to condemn police violence against black Americans, including the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25.
Asked whether the State Ports Authority was looking into the matter, the agency responded:
"While we do not normally comment on employee issues, we want to make it exceedingly clear that S.C. Ports Authority does not tolerate hate speech or racist remarks. Swift disciplinary action has been taken against the employee in question, and the offensive posts have been removed from his social media platforms. Diversity, inclusion and respect for all are an integral part of our core values as an organization.”
The City Paper
could not independently verify the authenticity of the posts or their author.
Asked specifically if the person still had a job with State Ports Authority after promoting white supremacist violence, a spokesperson confirmed that the person is employed.
The State Ports Authority employs about 720 people in Charleston, the area's largest distribution sector employer, according the Charleston Regional Development Alliance.
The SPA claims
it creates one in 10 S.C. jobs and generates
a $63.4 billion economic impact.
Roof is currently on federal death row, sentenced to execution.