Before You Go: Old military explosives; Emotional protests in NC; Poll says 7 of 10 Americans would get coronavirus vaccine

Kneeling police officers bring protesters to tears
by Parker Milner
on Wed, Jun 3, 2020 at 5:26 PM
COVID-19 updates
Lauren Hurlock
A peaceful protest is scheduled to take place at Waterfront Park on Wednesday
: The state Department of Health and Environmental Control announced 236 new cases of the coronavirus and 17 addition deaths Wednesday. Charleston county now has 657 positive tests, up 11 from Tuesday.
Military material on Meeting
: A construction crew at 1300 Meeting St. dug up a decades-old military ordnance Wednesday, the second-straight day when they found such an item at that site. Tuesday, an intersection near the site was closed while a Joint Base Charleston explosives crew removed another old military item.
The New York Times
: “#BlackoutTuesday: A Music Industry Protest Becomes a Social Media Moment.”
Vox
: "The 3 former cops who aided Derek Chauvin will also be charged with murder"
The Atlantic
: “How to Actually Fix America’s Police.”
Washington Post
: “7 in 10 Americans would be likely to get a coronavirus vaccine, Post-ABC poll finds”
The News & Observer
: "Tense protest turns emotional as 60 North Carolina police kneel before demonstrators"
